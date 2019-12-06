Students learn leadership skills at conference

About 250 tech students from throughout Maine got together in Bangor today.

SkillsUSA hosted a leadership conference at Eastern Maine Community College.

Students were there to learn about the organization's programs and to hone their leadership skills.

The event included workshops led by SkillsUSA alumni.

Jacob Beaulier is treasurer of the board for SkillsUSA Maine.

"Having been through here as a student there's a lot of different sessions going on today. I hope students take a little out of each session. One is how to be a leader on a team, or how to manage your time efficiently. Things of that nature. So taking a little bit and applying it to your future career."

SkillsUSA holds competitions for students, giving them a chance to put their skills on display.

