Students join peaceful protests

Students and staff at Portland's Longfellow School sent a message Tuesday that racism is not acceptable.

The "chalk the walk" event spelled out the message on city sidewalks.

The students used chalk drawings to bring attention to racism in Maine and across the country.

"There's no better way for kids to be a part of it than speaking through their art. I think it's definitely a tough conversation to have, they're not always able to articulate it. But if you just take a look at their drawings you're really able to see how much love and compassion they have for one another," said Stephanie Salamone.

Organizers say the event is aimed at starting a conversation with children about racism