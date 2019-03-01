Students in Piscataquis County trying to "be the change" in their communities

"It's a really positive way to make the school a more positive place, and I felt like that was something I wanted to be a part of."

Schools in Piscataquis County are coming together to try to be the change in their communities.

Foxcroft Academy, Greenville High School, Dexter Regional High School, Penquis Valley High School, and Piscataquis Community High School all have positive action teams.

These teams are student-led groups that are trying to make a positive impact in their schools.

"Youth are the change. If we can have our youth rising above the influence, inspiring others to be positive people and tackling goals, then we are going to have a bright future for everyone."

They focus on issues such as bullying, drinking and driving, and having a positive mindset.

"I definitely want to see more positivity in the school, less bullying, things like that. Having just a much more positive outlook throughout the school and everybody's day."

The teams all gathered at PCHS for their first meeting together called, Positive Action Summit.

"All of our positive action teams are together for the first time. We are going to work together and try to get some common project development going. So, one goal for the entire county that we can all work on as youth and try to create that change."

PCHS was the first school to come up with positive action teams.

"I really hope that it will bring people from other schools all together so that this could maybe expand to maybe more than just our county."

There are over one hundred students combined throughout all the schools.

"Be the change. You can be the change, you are capable of being the change, it starts with you. If you want to be a positive influence, if you want to make your school a better place, you can be that change."

