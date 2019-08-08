Students in Northport are growing, running their own farm stand

Students at Edna Drinkwater School in Northport have been maintaining the school's garden this summer.

The school's farming program has an outdoor garden and a greenhouse where they grow a variety of vegetables.

The students usually sell their produce at a roadside farm stand on Thursday's from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

School faculty believe this program has had a substantial impact on the students.

"They're learning business skills, customer service skills. They're learning farming skills and about supporting local agriculture. And about how to grow food organically and sustainably," said program director Abby Plummer.

Next Thursday will be the last day of the farm stand before school begins.