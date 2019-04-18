Students in Lincoln use April vacation to explore career opportunities

Kids in Lincoln are using their April School Vacation to learn about different career opportunities.

7th and 8th graders are gathering at Northern Penobscot Tech Region Three for a free boot camp.

Kids participate in project-based learning from different programs like welding, construction, law enforcement and others.

Faculty say it's a great opportunity for students to explore their career options and involve the community in their learning.

Students say the program is fun and enlightening.

Landyn Pardis, a camper says, "I'm learning how to stick weld and mig weld. My dad did welding and I wanted to try it and see what it was like and I love it."

Teagan York, a camper says, "We're learning law enforcement. We get to work with an officer and we get to learn about guns and gun safety."

Eden Witham, a camper says, "My grandfather does a lot of construction work and if I get good at this I could help him. It seems fun."

Students interested in digital communication learned about journalism and TV News from our own Emily Tadlock.

They actually helped do the interviews and record the video for this very story.

To learn more about Tech Region Three and the programs they offer visit regionthree.mainecte.org.