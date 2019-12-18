Students in Hermon enjoy free holiday lunch

Students at all grade levels in Hermon received a free meal for lunch Wednesday.

Students K through 12 were able to have ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing and much more for lunch just in time for Christmas.

This is the first year Hermon School District has done this free lunch.

The hope is to show kids and their parents the programs and the work that goes into the meals and allow more kids to eat at school.

Jessica Thompson, Food Service Director says, "Some students may not have Christmas traditions with their families, they can definitely enjoy it here and we are giving it all away for free. This is my first year working for Hermon district so we are starting new things and this is one of the things that we want to give to the community. "

Jessica says she hopes to provide more programs like this one in the future.