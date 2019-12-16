Students in Ellsworth are learning about kindness by giving back to their community

Students at Ellsworth Elementary Middle School are learning about kindness in their community.

"I think the origins of the program are the heart of the kids. And the teachers listening to what the children were saying when we talked about kindness starts with me. The kinds of ways they wanted to evidence that, and one of the kids said you know we used to do like a brigade where we passed food from one of us to another and it went in the van for the homeless shelter," said Principal Cathy Lewis.

That's when the old tradition of collecting food, made a comeback.

Students are handing the food down the line from upstairs to out the door to bring it to the Emmaus Homeless Shelter.

"I've worked here 12 years and I've done it a long time. I kinda look forward to this, it's a good thing. And it helps with our food boxes and mainly right now on Friday we'll be distributing somewhere between 150 and 160 food boxes with turkeys to the people that have signed up for them in the community. So to be able to get stuff that goes with those food boxes is awesome," said Brian Hain, the Property Manager of the Emmaus Center.