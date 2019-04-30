Students in Bangor learn augmented reality technology

School is pretty cool at Husson University in Bangor.

They're using augmented and virtual reality technology as learning tools.

"When we started the class, I thought this opportunity was really amazing to be able to see our actual designs be on stage,"

says Keto Ho.

Entertainment Production students at the New England School of Communications are learning how to design sets in a new way: augmented reality.

"Honestly, it was really cool. I mean, sometimes it gets frustrating, but it's a lot easier than having a ruler and drawing lines over and over again," says Elasah MacDonald, a sophomore studying entertainment production.

Husson's Intergrated Technology Department has started developing an app that can be used on an iPad or iPhone. It's called AR Stagecraft.

"I'm a set designer, and I'm excited about the opportunity for myself and students to be able to see and walk through their sets and real space," says Brave Williams, an assistant professor.

This was the focus of a hands-on presentation at the Gracie Theater.

"Some of things we will be training students to do is to be designers in augmented reality, to be able to understand how it works, how it interfaces with business. They could work on the design side, but they could also work on the development side," says Williams.

And soon they will have a space on campus where learning through augmented and virtual realities will take place. The new Interactive Experience Center is set to open in 2021 as part of the new College of Business building.

"We're really excited to be able to provide this space because it will put us on the edge of some emerging technologies, will prove to be quite powerful. There's a lot of explosive potential here. We think we're at a tipping point with regard to the technology associated with augmented reality, so it's really the right time for students to begin to think about that," says Williams.

Staff says the new center will be a hub for projects related to immersive and interactive technologies. They say it will be a collaborative effort among students, faculty, and outside partners.

