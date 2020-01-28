Students get patriotic at All Saints Catholic School in Bangor

Kids at All Saints Catholic School in Bangor were decked out in their red, white, and blue Tuesday.

It's Catholic Schools Week, and the school is celebrating with themed days.

Tuesday was a patriotic theme.

Students learned about the military, veterans past and present, and the meaning of freedom.

Two local veterans visited with students to talk about their experience serving our country.

The kids took time to write thank you cards and letters to active military members and veterans.

Students say those who served and still serve are very special.

9-year-old Mckenley Dowle, a student at the school says, "They put their lives on the line to help our country be better and to help it grow more."

12-year-old Grace Bouchard, another student at the schools says, "They are laying down their lives for our freedom. Freedom is not free. Someone has to lay down their life, and lots of people die for it."

Catholic Schools Week celebrates the mission of catholic schools.

All Saints School is also hosting a food drive throughout the week with items to be donated to the Bangor Ecumenical Food Cupboard.