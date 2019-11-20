Students deliver petition to UMaine Chancellor's office

Some UMaine students feel the school is not doing enough to support student workers.

They delivered a petition today to the office of the Chancellor in Orono.

We're told it included 300 messages from those who agree with the students' stance.

"The very school which these student workers pay thousands of dollars to attend is working against them and we're here to show that the student body here at the University of Maine supports those student workers," said Audrey Humpage of Maine Student Action.

The Chancellor was at the Machias campus today and didn't know the students would be stopping by his office.

He provided a statement to TV5 news that with details on the status of student wages:

"The Chancellor's office was not aware that MSA would be visiting today. Here is a little background on student wages and a statement from the Chancellor.

• UMS has 5,229 student employees, Fall 2019;

• More than half of all student employees are paid more than the minimum wage of $11 per hour;

• The minimum wage paid to students in the System has increased nearly 50% over the last three years;

• The minimum wage will increase again to $12 an hour in 2020;

• The federal work study allocation has been tied to the federally mandated minimum wage of $7.25 an hour since 2019; and

• UMS students receives $5.7 million in work study ($4.5mm fed / $1.2mm institution) in 17-18 academic year (page 8).

"I was in Machias today meeting with students, faculty, and staff and have not yet had an opportunity to review the statements shared with my office. I welcome student engagement in our budget and decision making process and I will be happy to schedule a meeting with members of Maine Student Action to discuss their concerns.

"As the new leader of the University of Maine System I understand the value of student employment. Our 5,200 student employees help run our campuses and gain valuable experience while helping to finance the cost of their educations."

-- Dannel Malloy, Chancellor, University of Maine System"

