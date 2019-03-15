Students celebrate Maine's 199th birthday

Maine is 199 years old.

Students at Weatherbee School in Hampden hosted their 8th annual Maine Day.

They took a break from normal school day activities to celebrate everything Maine. From hands-on learning workshops to presenters, it's an opportunity for students to learn about our state.

Weatherbee School's Meghan Schall, said, "Our goal here is to show them all the opportunities right here in the state of Maine that make this state great and hopefully they'll want to stay here with their families."

Senator Susan Collins celebrated Maine's birthday too. She offered trivia questions and explained what a day is like for her."

The Weatherbee School said there are big plans for Maine's 200th birthday, but those are being kept a secret.

There's a lot being planned for Maine's Bicentennial next year. You can keep up with it all by logging on to maine200.org.