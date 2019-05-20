Students attend Bangor Youth Symphony Orchestra's Young People's Concert

Local students got the chance today to experience classical music at the Collins Center for the Arts in Orono.

The Bangor Symphony Orchestra's Young People's Concerts are an annual event.

Students from the Mary Snow School in Bangor were some of the youngsters who got to listen to the orchestra and also learn about instruments, the role of the conductor, appropriate audience behavior, and more.

A student from John Bapst High School also performed a solo with the symphony.

"I think it's really important because I was once in that position, and I saw a soloist, and I thought, man, maybe if I practice hard that could be me up there one day. So I feel like it is good for them to have a goal to work towards. "

The Bangor Symphony Orchestra is the oldest continuously running symphony in the United States.