Students at All Saints Catholic School purchase items for pediatric patients

"It's a really good feeling to help them, especially the kids that are our age so we can really connect to them."

All Saints' Catholic School spent their day completing their annual community service project.

The students bought items for pediatric patients at Lafayette Family Cancer Institute, Eastern Maine Medical Center and the families served by Ronald McDonald House.

"This is just a small part of their lives. They're going out into the community and we want this to be a life long habit of seeing what needs to be done and making a difference in the world."

The class raised more than five-hundred-dollars for the cause.

"It is a really cool feeling knowing we can support the young kids of our community, especially growing up in Maine all these years, it's just a great feeling."

Items they bought include toys, crayons, coloring books and much more.

"It was kind of like we became much more grateful for what we have and also cool because we get to help them and make their day maybe a little bit happier."

The students also made cards to pass out to all the pediatric patients.

"Both of us put jokes in ours so they will at least make the kids feel a little bit happy when they read them."

Their last mission of the day was to deliver the items.

"We're just being really kind to them and so I think that it is worth all the money to make people happy."

