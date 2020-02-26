Students at All Saints Catholic School are helping those in need

Helping those in need...

That's the mission for students at All Saints Catholic School in Bangor.

They're partnering up with the Sisters of Mercy in Haiti for "The Good Egg Program".

For sixty dollars, you can provide a student there with an egg a day, for every week of the school year.

"We need to think about what can we do in sacrifice and service for others. That helps us to be better people and helps us to be a better community, not only locally but globally," said English Language Arts Teacher, Melanie Perkins.

"There's a lot of excitement on the students part, but also the staff, too. We're not only connecting here in Bangor, because we've done a lot of Bangor community projects but what we're looking at now is going to Haiti. The staff is really excited about connecting back with our roots of Sisters of Mercy," said All Saints Principal, Matthew Houghton.

The Sisters of Mercy initially taught at two local schools in the late 1800’s.

They merged in 2000 and became All Saint's.

The staff is still organizing some specific activities to help with egg fundraising.

The goal is to feed all five hundred children in Haiti for a year.