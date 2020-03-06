Students are making the change they want to see in the world

Being the change in the world they want to see.

That's the goal of Friday's Positive Action Team Summit at Dexter Regional High School.

First started at Piscataquis Community High School and now spreading around the state.

"It's a really exciting opportunity to see young people from several area high schools come together and learn from each other, talk about the work they're doing and be inspired to continue making positive change in their communities," said Keynote Speaker Michael Forst.

The summit gives students a place to share their ideas - and take home new ones.

"Be willing to take risks to make positive change in their communities, so trying to promote a message that cuts across all topic areas that they're working on to think about how they can continue being positive influences for their schools and their communities," said Forst.

The topics the Positive Action Team focus on originate from what the students find most important. From drug abuse to avoiding certain language, suicide prevention, distracted driving, and mental health.

"Every year we have like a mental health day, we're actually gonna try to do a week this year. And when you do drugs it releases dopamine into your brain, so we are going to do activities with the school that also release dopamine but without putting those harmful chemicals into your body," said Max Richards, a Junior at Piscataquis Community High School.

"Especially in our school community it's been a much more positive thing that has really turned negatives into positives. And one of he big ones was mental health, and like the stigma around it and what kids in school have to deal with. So Macee and I personally created a sensory calming room in our school. It's in the guidance office so they can get the resources that they need," said Macee Pearl and Megan McLaughlin, Seniors at Piscataquis Community High School.

You can visit Piscataquis Positive Action on Facebook for more details.