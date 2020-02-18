Students are learning about weather and science this February vacation

Some local students are still doing some learning - despite the week off from school.

The Challenger Learning Center in Bangor held a day camp on Tuesday focused on all things weather.

Our very own Meteorologist Ryan Munn spent some time speaking with the students.

They also did many other activities like creating artificial snow and building clouds.

"It's vacation, it's time to have fun but it's also time to explore topics that they aren't talking about in school. Or different topics that may not be a normal thing but may spark an interest. So, each day is a different STEM type topic. We have challenges, hands-on activities, all to make for a great vacation and each day is different. Some students may come for one day, two days, some may come all five days of vacation," said Kirsten Hibbard, Executive Director of The Challenger Learning Center.

If your child would like to sign up for a future camp.

You can visit astronaut.org to learn more.