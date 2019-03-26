Students and staff around the state participate in Farm to School Cook-off

Students and staff from schools all around Maine are showing off their cooking skills in Bangor.

They're taking part in the annual Farm to School Cook-off.

Today, teams from Winslow, Cherryfield, and Hampden faced off at Eastern Maine Community College.

Each team prepares breakfast and lunch within a specific time using at least two ingredients that are grown, raised, or caught in Maine.

The teams are judged on who prepares the best meals.

"It's great recognition for school nutrition programs across the state and the work they are doing incorporating local ingredients into their recipes, and it is just a great recognition event to showcase the culinary skills of the competitors."

Two other cook-offs also took place earlier this month.