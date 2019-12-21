Students and alumni carol in downtown Bangor

If you were in downtown Bangor this afternoon you may have heard the sweet sound of caroling.

Students and Alumni of Bangor and Brewer High School chorus joined together to spread cheer by singing holiday favorites throughout the day.

Their caroling had some folks joining in the tune as they passed by, helping spread cheer to people passing by.

“Anything that can help people feel a sense of community and feel as though they're part of something nice and something kind, that's meaningful to us and we're hoping that we're remaining people that there's still good things and good feelings going on in the world," says Heather McCloud, Dir. of the Brewer Choir.

The choirs were able to add a little festive feel to anyone shopping or dining in the area.

