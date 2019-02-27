Students compete with virtual companies in Titan Challenge

Hundreds of students took part in a business competition Wednesday spread throughout Maine.

Junior Achievement of Maine held the 13th annual Titan Challenge for high schoolers.

"There are students competing all over the state of Maine using this same simulation.” Said Shane Boyes, JMG specialist for Bucksport High School. “They are grouped into different industries, and they compete against each other to try to be the highest earning business with the fewest losses."

350 students from Presque Isle to Biddeford managed virtual companies through an online simulation pitting them against each other.

"They are learning all about fluctuating markets, how to adapt to changing trends, and how to ultimately be a successful businessperson."

"Trying to see what we can do to have it grow and prosper, make income out of it." Said Bucksport High School Junior Hunter Pelletier.

"Having a good time, working together. Giving both of our feedback to each other." Said Roger Woodbridge, BHS Senior.

"The simulation creates market scenarios that encourage the students to think very

differently about their strategies, so they have to adapt to survive." Said Boyes.

Sadie Lapher is a senior at BHS. "Working out production plans and your price units, all that kind of stuff. Kind of flip flopping back and forth figuring out what the people want."

"It can be difficult, but after the first round or two, it got easier." Said Pelletier.

"Students are really focused right now. I mean they are just committed to being the top team." Said Boyes.

"I’m planning on taking a future in business.” Said Pelletier. “And I want to be a manager on my own, so I thought doing this would help out a lot."

A team of students from Erskine Academy in South China were the statewide winners. But every student walks away better off.

"They're going to have opportunities that other students might not have because they've learned about this, they know how it works, and they know how to use it in real life."