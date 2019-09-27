Students Are Learning About The Risks Involved With Vaping

It's Homecoming week for Central High School in Corinth.

Lots of fun things on the agenda but some serious ones too.

The Key Club at the school created a "dangers of vaping" poster for students to see.

Vaping-related illnesses have materialized in almost every state with most patients saying they've vaped products containing THC.

"Throughout the day we'll pause our activities to help spread the knowledge of the dangers of using e-cigarettes, juuls and vaping." Says senior student Kaitlynn.

"Their brains haven't fully developed yet and so pushing the information about what these chemicals can do to their developing body's is kind of crucial". Says Substance Abuse Counselor Emma Swift.

Health officials are advising everyone to avoid any vaping products until more is known about them.