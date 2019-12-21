Student cabinet meets with state's top educators to help improve the system

Maine students met with the state's top educators Friday to talk about ways to improve the education system.

It was the first meeting of the student cabinet in Augusta. The cabinet is made up 32 students from 16 counties.

Those students range from fourth grade to college freshmen.

Friday they worked on team building, value setting and figuring out what they believe to be the most important issues.

Maya Elkadi of Bangor says, "We have a lot of adults making decisions for us but we have to live with the decisions. so I think it's important that we make the decisions ourselves because we are experiencing what we're going through and we can make decisions to make those experiences better"

The students are will meet with Education Commissioner Pender Makin every quarter.

She says the students are experts are what's happening in schools and that adults should be aware of their concerns.