Student accused of social media threat against Bangor schools now in parent custody

The 13-year-old student accused of a social media threat that prompted lockdowns in schools Wednesday in Bangor, Orono and the Greater Bangor area is now in the custody of a parent.

The boy was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with terrorizing.

Penobscot County District Attorney Marianne Lynch says the boy was released with the conditions that he can't use social media or a cell phone or computer with permission.

We're told the boy also needs permission to be on Bangor schools property.

Authorities have not named the boy or said where he goes to school, other than the fact he's enrolled in the Bangor school system.

Cfficials said Wednesday Bangor High School and Doughty Middle School were the targets of the alleged threat that was made through a fake social media account.

