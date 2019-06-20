"Student Loan Bill of Rights" now law

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) Among other things the governor signed off on Thursday was the "Student Loan Bill of Rights."
It was enacted to protect those who have borrowed money to pay for education.
The law creates a registration procedure for student loan lenders who do business in Maine, requires lenders to comply with federal law, and identifies prohibited acts for lenders, including misleading student loan borrowers and fraud.
State officials will also be better able to investigate student loan lenders who commit prohibited acts.