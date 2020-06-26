Striking union asks federal mediator to help with contract

The union representing striking workers at Bath Iron Works has requested the assistance of a federal mediator.

More than 4,000 members of Machinists Union Local S6 went on strike Monday after rejecting the shipbuilding company’s final proposal.

Both the company and the union say they’re open to resuming negotiations, but that hadn't happened as of Thursday.

Jay Wadleigh, district business representative for the Machinists, said the request for a federal mediator was made Tuesday, but the company would have to agree to mediation.