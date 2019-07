Strawberries will take center stage in Lincolnville Center Saturday.

The annual Strawberry Festival is July 13th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It's at the Lincolnville Community Building and United Christian Church.

Homemade strawberry shortcake is the highlight. But there's a whole lot more than food.

A parade is set to begin at 10 a.m. at Drakes Corner. There's also music throughout the day, puppet shows and games.