Stowaway cat takes unexpected journey to Maine

The Bangor Humane Society is looking for the owner of a cat that was found aboard a C-17 military plane that landed in Bangor.

The plane flew into Bangor International Airport on Tuesday with this surprise on board.

We're told the cat is around 3-years-old.

The aircraft is out of Travis Air Force Base in Los Angeles, but it did make a stop in Colorado Springs before getting to Maine.

It's still unclear when and how this cute cat ended up on the plane.

Right now, he's at the Bangor Humane Society.

They're hoping the power of social media can help reunite him with his owners wherever home might be.

Aimee Thibodeau, BIA, Marketing & Business Development Manager, said, "The Humane Society did check it for a microchip and it doesn't have one. But they did say it looks like he has a family in the way he acts. It's not scared. He just wants to be loved."

"He's posted on lost pet sites in Maine and he's cross-posted on pet sites in Colorado Springs and Los Angeles. We have reached out to other Humane Society's and are really hoping to get him back to his family," Kathryn Ravenscraft, Bangor Humane Society, said.

Officials tell us the pilot of the cargo plane has shown a real interest in how the cat is doing.

Now if the owner can't be located in a few weeks or so we're told the pilot is more than willing to adopt the cat and give him a home.