Storytelling and cold treats made for a fun afternoon in Bucksport.

Kids on Main is a weekly storytelling event held in the courtyard next to Wahl’s Dairy Port.

This weekend marks the beginning of their second summer-long event.

Volunteers come out to read books to children, while they enjoy free ice cream and a book to take home.

This weekends story was “Thanks to the Animals.”

“The idea is to create a vibrant downtown that just makes things livable,” says Ron Russell, of Maine Street Bucksport. “You know Bucksport at the end of 2014 lost the mill. So a lot of people here in town got together and things are moving along very nicely”

Kids on Main will continue every Saturday 11-12 until August 24.

