Storm threat continues for nation’s midsection

A storm system that started Friday is still on the move Wednesday, bringing with it more rain, flooding and tornadoes.

Parts of El Reno, Okla., are underwater after storms hit. (Source: KOCO/CNN)

In El Reno, outside Oklahoma City, highways, roadways and some homes are underwater.

In a part of the country that has been dealing with storm after storm this year, this latest rash of weather is hammering an already exhausted region.

Several states saw more than 3 inches of rain Tuesday and remain under flood warnings Wednesday, including parts of Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri, areas that are already underwater.

Harrowing videos showed people getting caught up in swift-moving waters Tuesday, with rescuers risking their lives to pull them to safety.

Officials are stressing they are not out of the woods yet.

“We’ve got a lot of rain to the northwest of us, last night, the previous day as well. And that’s all that’s coming our way which will remind people that do not drive through moving water. It’s a lot faster than you think,” said Richland Fire Department Chief Mike Clark.

Severe thunderstorms, large hail and tornadoes are still a possibility Wednesday from Texas into Louisiana, all the way up to parts of Illinois.

More than 100 tornadoes have been reported since Friday, 32 on Tuesday alone.

“Any time you have storm damage like this with 100-year-old trees blown over like toothpicks, it’s staggering to the first look that you see,” said Judge Ben Cross of Pope County.

