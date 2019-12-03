Storm hits Maine, Mainers deal with it

A messy start Tuesday morning across the region.

Plow trucks and sanders were busy clearing roadways for drivers.

It was around the time the sun started to rise that rain turned to snow making conditions far from ideal.

A majority of schools in the area were cancelled knowing the weather was going to get worse as the day went along.

Before the sun came up, there were already a couple of cancellations at the airport..

We caught up with one passenger who took the news in stride.

"They canceled my flight," said Princeton native Jason Corbett. "It wasn't the greatest news, but then we waited it out and went down to the terminal and they got us on another flight and got us out later in the day. So it worked out good."

We also stopped by a local Dunkin where they told us no snowy commute is complete without what they call "wake up juice."