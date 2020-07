A powerful storm swept through the Windham area Thursday evening, taking down trees and power lines.

Central Maine Power says the damage left at least 50 customers without power.

Crews responded to the area of Chute Road to repair damage.

Several downed trees covered the width of the road and needed to be taken apart by chainsaw and pushed out of the way.

Workers from CMP, however, say the damage to the power lines was not extensive and repairs would not take long.