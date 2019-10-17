Storm causes large waves, downed power lines and fallen trees in Hancock County

Folks all over the state are witnessing the damage caused by the Nor'easter.

"Because the leaves were still on the trees, we saw a lot of limbs come down and a lot of trees, and also creating a lot of road debris but also trees themselves came down and took down a lot of utility poles and wires with them."

The severe weather caused thousands to lose their power.

"It hugged the coastline literally up the entire state of Maine till it got here into Hancock and passed through Hancock County into Washington County and now into the Canadian Maritimes."

Trees were down all over the state.

You could also see large, crashing waves in Winter Harbor.

Many roads were shut down, including Schoodic Drive in Acadia National Park, because of downed power lines and fallen trees.

Emergency Management in Hancock County is asking folks to be aware of crews working to clear debris.

"We ask people to be safe. Protect themselves and protect others around them especially now during the restoration efforts. The line crews that are out working, the public safety personnel that are out cleaning roadways and debris. Make sure they take it slow, observe the flagger's directions when they come upon a restoration scene and realize it is going to take a little bit of time."

According to Hancock County dispatch, they had one of their busiest days in a long time.

"We actually had four of us in dispatch. We have three stations, and we set up a temporary station with a laptop and a standby radio to help. As of noontime, we had 165 calls on the CAD system, and that was just calls that were entered throughout the five agencies here in Hancock County."

Conary also says the storm made his drive to work difficult.

"It was a little hairy. It was dark, and there was a lot of traffic, so with the wind and the rain and the leaves blowing across, it was really hard to see the road."

Emergency crews say they'll continue to work as hard as possible to restore everyone's power and reopen roadways.

