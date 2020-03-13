Stores across the state are struggling to keep paper products on the shelves

The recent concern about the virus has had a major impact on stores across the state.

Many are seeing a big rush for daily essentials - like at the Brewer IGA.

Things like toilet paper, cleaning supplies and paper towels have quickly been taken off shelves.

Store managers have had a tough time keeping up with the high demands.

"We're working on maintaining the constant supply of the things that we are running out of. As far as all of the other essentials we have everything here for people. So, we're just trying to maintain, make sure we limiting the stock out and making sure that when people come in to grab what they need, we have it for them," said Store Manager Brandon Kenney.

Many stores across the region have had to limit the amount of paper products folks can buy.

That allows other customers to purchase them, too.