Stonington woman with special needs sues after bus driver sexually assaulted her

A woman from Stonington with special needs is suing after a bus driver who took her to an adult program sexually assaulted her.

49-year-old Van Stevens of Orland was sentenced in March to a year in prison after he pleaded guilty to gross sexual assault.

The lawyer for the then 29-year-old woman who he raped filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Hancock County Superior Court.

Stevens is being sued along with Down East Community Partners, Logisticare Solutions and DHHS.

Court documents say he worked for at least one of the agencies.

Stevens attacked the woman in February of last year.

He dropped off all of the other passengers first, then pulled into an empty parking lot.

Court documents say the woman is suing for more than $50,000 in damages.

