Stonington Opera House celebrates 21st season

The doors of the Stonington Opera House are physically closed through August.

But the performing arts center is doing its best to provide entertainment to folks on the island amid the pandemic.

There are plans to provide a drive in movie experience and other live events at the ball field in Stonington.

The Opera House is also preparing for its annual summer gala. This one will be held virtually.

The 20 + 20 event is Wednesday, July 15th stating at 7 p.m.

There's both a live and silent auction with items ranging from a trip to Chicago, to a writing workshop with Maine's poet laureate. The silent auction is now open for bids.

The free, hour long virtual gala celebrates performances from the Opera House's past.

"We're having to get creative and adapt and it's been really lovely to witness how the opera house community has been doing that," says Per Janson, Producing Executive Director. "And it's been beautiful to witness other organizations adapting their programs on the island as well."

The Opera House Arts is offering an online weekly interview program.

Coffee On the Couch takes place Tuesdays and features notable residents on the island.

For more information, log onto https://www.operahousearts.org/