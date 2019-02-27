Stonington Opera House to host Reading Play Series

Today were joined by Per Janson, Producing Executive Director, Opera House Arts and Amanda Larrabee, Director of Sea Times Stories , both from the Stonington Opera House.

They highlighted all the vents surrounding the reading series which starts on March 14 at the Stonington Opera House at 7:00 PM.

The even will feature more than 20 stories of winters in Deer Isle and Stonington, as remembered and told by those who who lived "way back when."

Community members began rehearsals last week led by Amanda, with readers ages 11 to 84.

The readers in the performance will tell the tales of deep snow, frozen harbors, sledding and sleigh rides as remembered by May Williams, Andrew Leali, Rebecca Knight, Robert McCloskey, Olive Rice, John and Beryl Powers, Ethelbert Morey, Evelyn Jones, and many more. It's an event for the whole family!