Police: Stolen SUV found in driveway of Old Town man who died during armed confrontation

An Old Town man died Tuesday morning when he was shot by police after they say he fired at officers outside his home on French Island.

Police say 31-year-old Thomas Powell, III was suspected of a burglary in Surry Monday afternoon.

Police say an SUV that had been stolen from a Hancock County home was located around midnight in Powell's driveway by Old Town Police officers who had been asked to monitor his home.

At about the same time, neighbors reported hearing gunshots in the area.

Police shut down the area near Powell's home and called in State Police who made numerous attempts to communicate with Powell.

Police say Powell remained inside his home until around 8:30 Tuesday morning when he came to a doorway and fired shots at officers.

Police say Powell then went back inside.

Police say he came back out a short time later and exchanged gunfire with police.

That exchange resulted in Powell's death.

Authorities says as is protocol, the officers involved, Trooper Garrett Booth and Detective Scott Duff, are on paid administrative leave as the Attorney General's Office investigates.