Stockton Springs mother found guilty of murdering her daughter

A Stockton Springs woman charged in the death of her 10-year-old daughter, Marissa Kennedy has been found guilty of murder .

It took the jury about 5 hours to reach the verdict.

Over the past week and a half the state laid out its case that Sharon Carrillo is guilty of murdering her daughter.

The biggest point of evidence they presented was her confessions to the crime that she made to police in the hours following the murder.

They also showed the autopsy photos of Marissa's beaten body.

But the defense argued that Carrillo falsely confessed.

Two forensic psychologists, including the director of the Maine State Forensic Service, testified that Carrillo is at a heightened risk for false confessions due to her extremely low mental competency and her potential domestic violence history.

Her husband, Julio Carrillo, has already pleaded guilty to the murder and is serving 55 years.

No word yet on when Sharon Carrillo will be sentenced.