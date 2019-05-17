Stillwater Healthcare celebrates National Nursing Home Week

It's National Nursing Home Week, and one facility in Bangor has been going above and beyond to honor its residents.

Stillwater Healthcare held a BBQ lunch Friday.

They also honored one of their most hardworking residents.

Stephen Philbrick received a lifetime achievement award from the Maine Health Care Association.

Steven has been living at the nursing home for almost a year now and is dedicated to helping out around the facility.

Whether it's washing tables or sweeping floors, Stephen does whatever is asked of him.

Staff say this is just a testament to his work ethic.

"His family takes real pride that his work ethic has always been that he'll work hard," said administrator, Kirby Whitney. "There was one day he said to me, "boy this is the biggest house I've ever had to clean." So, we really enjoy him, and he's a big part of the family, and he just fits right in with everyone."

"They've all been good to me, and I've been good to them," said Philbrick. "That's how it works, I guess. My mother would be happy. I know that because I've never had anything like this."

The award is part of the Remember ME program through the Maine Health Care Association.

Since the program began, over 500 long term care residents have been honored statewide.