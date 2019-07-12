Stillwater Academy getting ready to move

Stillwater Academy is a program of Community Health and Counseling Services, dedicated to helping kids that have behaviors that are challenging in public school, and they've outgrown their current location.

After twenty years on Acme Road in Brewer, they're moving to Bangor, to the former home of Great Skates on the Sylvan Road.

The new space will have bigger classrooms, an on-site gym, and room to expand when necessary.

The new facility is in the process of renovation, and students and faculty are expecting to start the new school year in September.

"We're a great team," said Jody Raymond, Director at Stillwater Academy. "I've got an amazing team of teachers, ed-techs, case managers, therapists. I'm excited to give them an environment to really be able to do what they do in a better space."

The school is currently accepting donations to go towards moving and new equipment costs.

