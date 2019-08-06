Still time to sign up for "Wiffle For A Wish"

The state’s largest wiffle ball tournament is right around the corner.

Wayne’s Wiffle for a Wish is an annual fundraiser for the Make a Wish Foundation.

Held on the third Saturday of August at the Union Street Complex, the wiffle ball tournament has raised over a hundred thousand dollars since 2009.

Wiffle for a Wish usually gets between twenty five and thirty teams of all skill level, and there is still room for teams that want to sign up for this year's tournament.

"It's amazing how much fun it is," said the tournament's President and Founder Wayne Harvey. "And everybody knows the reason we're doing it. We're doing it for kids, and families that need a smile, that need that break. And it has been fantastic. It's the best day of the year."