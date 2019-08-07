Steven Downs murder trial

Bail was set at $1 million dollars for an Auburn man charged with the sexual assault and murder of a woman at the University of Alaska Fairbanks 26 years ago.

Steven Downs made his first Alaska court appearance Tuesday.

He was arrested in February in Maine but had contested extradition.

Downs is charged in the 1993 sexual assault and killing of 20-year-old Sophie Sergie on the Fairbanks campus. He was a student here at the time.

Alaska authorities say DNA linked him to the crime.

