Steve Lyons stops in Waterville

Former major league baseball player Steve Lyons in Waterville on Wednesday night at the Proper Pig.... He toured the Alfond Youth Center and the boys and girls club in the afternoon.

Lyons also spoke to the Waterville baseball team playing in the 2020 Cal Ripken world series which will be played at their home Purnell Wrigley Field...he talked to us about the red sox tough summer.

“It's just been a rough year. Kind of a World Series hang over, really bad start. Pitching staff that was supposed to be one of the best in baseball and they turned out to be one of the worst in baseball if you think about it. It's too bad. Just a really bad offseason for a lot of guys on the team. I still think there is a tremendous amount of talent there and they just had a bad year.”

