Steuben man sentenced for torturing, killing dog in Winter Harbor last year

A man who tortured and killed a dog in Winter Harbor last year has been sentenced to a year in prison.

24-year-old Justin Chipman appeared in court in Ellsworth Wednesday afternoon.

He was convicted in November of a string of charges including aggravated cruelty to animals, burglary and theft in connection with the death of Franky the pug.

He and 38-year-old Nathan Burke of Hancock were both arrested in the case.

The dog's owner, Phillip Torrey, says when he returned home from a concert last summer, he discovered Franky missing and his SUV damaged.

The Hancock County District Attorney said he and his wife found the dog's body washed up on shore, with bullet holes in its throat.

Torrey says Chipman and Burke worked as sternmen on his boat.

Burke appeared in court Monday after being on the run since August and is being held in jail without bail.

He's due back in court next month.

A third person in the case was sentenced Monday.

26 year old Maria Lockhart pleaded guilty to hindering apprehension or prosecution.

Authorities says she drove Burke and Chipman to a Bangor hotel after Franky was killed.

She was given a one year deferred sentence. If she stays out of trouble in that time, she can plead guilty to a lesser charge.

