Steuben man found guilty for his role in dog's death

A Steuben man has been found guilty of several charges related to the death of a dog.

24 year old Justin Chipman is one of two men who were accused of torturing and killing Franky, a Winter Harbor man's dog.

Chipman was convicted of burglary, theft, unauthorized use of property, criminal mischief and aggravated cruelty to animals.

38 year old Nathan Burke of Hancock is also charged in the case, and has pled not guilty. Burke's trial has not been scheduled yet.

Franky's owner, Phillip Torrey says when he returned home from a concert last summer he found Franky missing and his SUV damaged.

District Attorney Matt Foster testified, saying he and his wife found Franky's body washed up on shore and that the dog was mangled and had bullet holes in its throat.

"A lot of evidence about a dog that was deceased and appeared to be shot in the head and appeared to have suffered an unpleasant death, appeared to be put into a trash bag and washed up on District Attorney Foster's beach but what the court's not getting here is any bit of evidence that ties my client to this crime," said defense attorney Robert Van Horn.