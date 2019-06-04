Steuben man arrested for drug trafficking

A Steuben man was arrested after a drug bust Monday night in Washington County.

Officials say around 8 p.m., 65-year-old Wayne Smeal parked his vehicle and walked into a wooded area near Route 1 in Steuben.

We're told when Smeal went back to his vehicle, drug agents said they found fentanyl on him and a loaded gun in his pocket.

Agents said when they searched the wooded area where Smeal had been, they found a plastic container with more than 200 grams of fentanyl.

They also got a search warrant for Smeal's home and say they found more than $6,000 from drug sales.

Smeal is charged with aggravated trafficking.

His bail was set at $50,000.