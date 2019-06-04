Steuben man arrested for drug trafficking

STEUBEN, Maine (WABI) - A Steuben man was arrested after a drug bust Monday night in Washington County.
Officials say around 8 p.m., 65-year-old Wayne Smeal parked his vehicle and walked into a wooded area near Route 1 in Steuben.
We're told when Smeal went back to his vehicle, drug agents said they found fentanyl on him and a loaded gun in his pocket.
Agents said when they searched the wooded area where Smeal had been, they found a plastic container with more than 200 grams of fentanyl.
They also got a search warrant for Smeal's home and say they found more than $6,000 from drug sales.
Smeal is charged with aggravated trafficking.
His bail was set at $50,000.