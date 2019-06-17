Stetson man being held on $5 million bond in Connecticut for 1986 murder

The Stetson man accused of killing an 11-year-old girl in Connecticut nearly 33 years ago is being held on a $5 million bond in that state.

Marc Karun was in court today.

He is charged with the kidnapping and murder of Kathleen Flynn.

He was arrested at his home on Coboro Road last week by Maine State Police and was brought to Connecticut Friday.

Karun's also accused of raping the girl but that was too long ago for him to be charged with that crime.

His criminal history includes four convictions of sexual assault and/or kidnapping involving four separate women.

**If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.