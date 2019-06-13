Stetson man arrested in connection with 1986 rape and murder of CT girl

Officials say 53-year-old Marc Karun was taken into custody by Maine State Police's Tactical Team as he was leaving his residence yesterday around 11:30.

Authorities have confirmed for TV5 that the girl killed in 1986 was sixth grader Kathleen Flynn.

According to news reports in the "Hartford Courant", her parents reported her missing after she did not return home from school.

A search party found Flynn, strangled to death in the woods between a paved path and the athletic field of of the school she attended.

According to Maine's sex offender registry, Karun was convicted of a sexual assault in Connecticut in 1989.

He was sentenced to ten years.

Officers from Norwalk Police were here in Bangor with a warrant for Karun's arrest for the rape and murder of Flynn.

Karun is scheduled to appear before a judge tomorrow in Bangor.