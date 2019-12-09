Stetson man accused of killing CT girl 33 years ago appears in Bangor

The Stetson man accused of killing an 11-year-old girl in Connecticut 33-years ago appeared in court in Bangor Monday to face federal firearms charges.

54-year-old Marc Karun pleaded not guilty.

Karun was arrested at his home in June and charged with the kidnapping and murder of Kathleen Flynn in 1986.

Court documents say authorities found 60 guns and more than 14,000 rounds of ammunition.

At the time Karun had already been convicted of several felony charges, including rape and attempted rape and had been sent to prison for the crimes. That made it illegal for him to own weapons.

Court documents say Karun bought the guns out of state and had them shipped to him.

The murder of Kathleen Flynn as been one of Connecticut's most well-known cold cases.

The sixth grader went missing while she was walking home from school.

DNA evidence found on the girl's body linked Karun to the crime.

He remains in jail in Connecticut on $5 million bond.

