Steps For Souls raise suicide awareness with walk this weekend

Caroline Fernald, Head of Steps For Souls and Sofia Wittmann, a member of the organization were special guests during our TV5 Morning News on Thursday.

They sat down with Joy Hollowell to discuss their upcoming event on Saturday.

The event is this Saturday April 27th, at Broadway Park and we will be walking about a 1 mile loop through town starting and ending at the park.

The event is open to the public at 10 am with opening ceremonies beginning at 10:30 (lasting about 10-15 minutes) with the walk to follow after.

This is our third annual walk, we stated the walk 3 years ago after the loss of a classmate and multiple people in our community, and we felt as though that there wasn't enough being done to bring awareness to this very important topic.

Steps for Souls is a nonprofit organization, all of the money raised will benefit Northern Light Acadia Hospital's youth programs because we believe that they play an instrumental role in our community for individuals struggling with their mental health. There is no target amount to raise, the walk is 100% free, and our goal is to share resources and just bring awareness to this tough topic, and we want those struggling and survivors to know that there is a numerous amount of community support for them if they choose to seek it. We welcome everyone that has been affected by suicide- those struggling now, coping with a loss of a loved one, interested in supporting those around them, etc.

The event will feature a series of mental health organizations who will be sharing their resources with the community. We will also have the opportunity for people to honor their loved ones on our soul wall, where messages may be written, and pictures may be attached.

