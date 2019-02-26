Stephen King's $1.25M boosts genealogical organization

The master of the American horror novel has donated $1.25 million to the masters of American genealogical research.

Stephen King and his wife, Tabitha, made the gift through their foundation to the New England Historic Genealogical Society .

The Boston-based organization, the nation's oldest and largest genealogical society, will use the gift announced Tuesday to develop educational programming that introduces family and local history to wider audiences and fund the creation of a unique curriculum in family history for public school students.

It will also help the organization expand its headquarters.

Brenton Simons, president and CEO of the society, says the money will have "far-reaching benefits."

The society says the Kings have deep personal interest in family and local history and their importance in education.